Message preview

Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Aug 18, 2022 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: WVU Upfront Register in advance for this webinar: https://nexstar.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lkqyKf2cQuqAfzBTdv2ilg Or an H.323/SIP room system: H.323: 162.255.37.11 (US West) 162.255.36.11 (US East) 115.114.131.7 (India Mumbai) 115.114.115.7 (India Hyderabad) 213.19.144.110 (Amsterdam Netherlands) 213.244.140.110 (Germany) 103.122.166.55 (Australia Sydney) 103.122.167.55 (Australia Melbourne) 149.137.40.110 (Singapore) 64.211.144.160 (Brazil) 149.137.68.253 (Mexico) 69.174.57.160 (Canada Toronto) 65.39.152.160 (Canada Vancouver) 207.226.132.110 (Japan Tokyo) 149.137.24.110 (Japan Osaka) Meeting ID: 955 0885 9791 SIP: 95508859791@zoomcrc.com After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Nick Farrell (Executive Producer @Gold and Blue Nation) One of the most decorated sports broadcasters in West Virginia, Nick Farrell is the Executive Producer of Gold and Blue Nation and is entering his fifth year covering WVU sports. Nick oversees every facet of Gold and Blue Nation's unmatched coverage of the Mountaineers, which includes daily reporting on TV and GoldAndBlueNation.com, as well as Gold and Blue Nation's robust suite of exclusive TV programming. Under Nick's leadership, Gold and Blue Nation was named the Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias by the Associated Press in 2022. He's also a five-time winner of Excellence in Broadcasting Awards from the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, winning the Best Sports Anchor award more times than any other TV sportscaster in the Mountain State.